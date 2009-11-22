Erika Hníková
24napsaných článků
24napsaných článků
Najít téma pro dokumentární film je velmi těžké, když víte, že se svým tématem a jeho hrdiny budete trávit několik měsíců svého života. A film navíc bude zachycen navždy. Se sloupkem je to lehčí, doba jeho trvanlivosti je jeden týden, pak pravděpodobně skončí někde ve sběru. I když i s ním se můžete někdy dost natrápit.
City Hall has recently made public its action plan to deal with homeless people, in which it pledges to establish a hotline on which Praguers can snitch on their fellow citizens – the homeless. The snitching citizens will be aided by a special municipal police team and a "cleanup" team that will liquidate the homeless people's shacks and lairs.