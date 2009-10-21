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Prague Daily Monitor

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The CZK 500 billion game
Respekt in English6 minut

The CZK 500 billion game

Although the information hasn’t made front page headlines yet, the biggest behind-the-scenes swarm of lobbyists is now hovering over the construction of two additional reactors at the Temelín nuclear plant. The actual deal looks "somewhat" different. The state-owned energy giant ČEZ is looking to secure five nuclear reactors: two for Temelín and another three for power plants that the energy company plans to build abroad, altogether, a contract worth CZK 500 billion. It’s a gigantic tender, the biggest in Czech history.

A Different Set of Wheels
Respekt in English9 minut

A Different Set of Wheels

The story of Jakub Tomeš, who got a licence even though he only uses his legs to drive a car, has called attention to something interesting. If there are overall winners after 20 years of freedom, then they are people with disabilities. The quality of their lives has changed significantly. And society has been realising that the handicapped do not represent a burden, but rather unexploited resources.

Czech Republic's image has suffered
Respekt in English3 minuty

Czech Republic's image has suffered

The image and reputation of the Czech Republic in Europe and the world is beginning to sink significantly and fast. Rumors have it that the Czech Republic will not meet – as it promised – its deadline set for 15 December to launch the monitoring system for drawing EU funds which flow to the Czech Republic. We could lose dozens of billions of crowns and not just that. We could end up on the same boat together with Romania and Bulgaria, both of which have already been shortened funding from the EU for various reasons.

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