Podcast
Neither Ukraine nor Russia will win this war
A debate with American historian Michael Kimmage about his new book, causes of the war between the West and Russia and its possible future development. Moderated by Barbora Chaloupková
American historian Michael Kimmage came to Prague to present his new book Collisions: The Origins of the War in Ukraine and the New Global Instability Are relations between the West and Russia worse today than during the Cold War? And has the war in Ukraine ushered in a new period of global instability? The debate was moderated at the Václav Havel Library by Barbora Chaloupková.
Poslouchejte nás v aplikacích:
Pokud jste v článku našli chybu, napište nám prosím na [email protected].