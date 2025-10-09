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David Vaughan

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Oslava vzniku republiky v Praze
Respekt in English8 minut

A bad state and a bad nation

The image of Czechoslovakia in Britain and the United States is often idealized, sometimes spilling over into the realm of kitsch: the picturesque snowy landscapes of Good King Wenceslas; the plucky and democratic little republic abandoned by its Western allies to Nazi Germany and later standing up bravely to the Soviet bear; and finally led by its playwright president to freedom in 1989. A more nuanced and critical history of Czechoslovakia would certainly be welcome, but in her book Czechoslovakia: The State That Failed, the American historian Mary Heimann swings wildly to the other extreme.

David Vaughan13. 1. 2010

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