Adam Hradilek
8napsaných článků
8napsaných článků
Byla nejen první genocidou 20. století, ale dodnes zůstává i tou nejčastěji popíranou. Nátlak a výhrůžky Turecka dokázaly odvrátit pozornost světa od masového vraždění Arménů na dlouhá desetiletí. Prvním velkým hrdinou zapomenutého zločinu se tak stal rakousko-český spisovatel Franz Werfel, který o arménské genocidě jako první – a nadlouho i poslední – otevřeně psal. Od Werfelova narození letos uplynulo 120 let. Vydali jsme se na místo činu po stopách jeho hrdinů.
Milan Kundera has always carefully covered his tracks. He has given no interviews for the past quarter of a century. He visits his native country only incognito and stays in hotels under assumed names. He has sworn his Czech friends to silence, so not even they are willing to speak to journalists about who Milan Kundera is and was. A murky and convoluted story has now accidentally surfaced from the past of the best known Czech writer. It indicates that there may be other reasons for his reclusiveness than we previously imagined.