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Adam Hradilek

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Byla nejen první genocidou 20. století, ale dodnes zůstává i tou nejčastěji popíranou. Nátlak a výhrůžky Turecka dokázaly odvrátit pozornost světa od masového vraždění Arménů na dlouhá desetiletí. Prvním velkým hrdinou zapomenutého zločinu se tak stal rakousko-český spisovatel Franz Werfel, který o arménské genocidě jako první – a nadlouho i poslední – otevřeně psal. Od Werfelova narození letos uplynulo 120 let. Vydali jsme se na místo činu po stopách jeho hrdinů.

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Milan Kundera's denunciation
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