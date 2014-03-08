Marianne Lukes

7napsaných článků
Interview with the Director of the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights
Is the American drinking age of 21 too high?
Czechs value both lunch as well as relaxation
Obtaining a higher education is radically different
Various questions arise over the intentions of the newly discovered American spies working in the heart of German intelligence
Czechs seem to think Americans are always happy but the reality is that Americans usually just pretend to be happy
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