Check the Czechs
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Czech Snapshots
Back stroke in Prague
A perfect day
Hello Prague, I´m the President of the EU
During the last EU summit, all the Czech media – Respekt including – frenzied about Vaclav Klaus´demand for the opt-out from the Charter of fundamental rights. Quite understandable though since a) it was the Czech president who asked for it and b) the Brussels gathering was the venue to grant him the latter, or not.
Milan Kundera’s Denunciation, part two
A year ago, Respekt published a story about Milan Kundera, a famous Czech-born writer, having denounced in 1950s an agent of Western security services who was then arrested and sentenced to 14 years in prison. The article aroused criticism from many Czech and international intellectuals. The main reason of the criticism was that the alleged denunciation was based on one document, a protocol of the Communist Czechoslovak police. Now a second document was found, mentioning Kundera’s name, too.