Check the Czechs

A year ago, Respekt published a story about Milan Kundera, a famous Czech-born writer, having denounced in 1950s an agent of Western security services who was then arrested and sentenced to 14 years in prison. The article aroused criticism from many Czech and international intellectuals. The main reason of the criticism was that the alleged denunciation was based on one document, a protocol of the Communist Czechoslovak police. Now a second document was found, mentioning Kundera’s name, too.